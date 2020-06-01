Shawn Mendes

“I’ve been trying to find the right words for days. I feel sick to my stomach. Hearing the sound of his voice crying for help is bone chilling and it f–king breaks my heart,” the “In My Blood” singer wrote via Instagram on May 30. “I’m so sorry that this injustice keeps happening. I can’t imagine what life dealing with racism so constantly is like. As a white person, I not only recognize that this is a problem but that I am a part of the problem. That it has long due been time to not only ‘not accept’ racism, but to become anti-racist. That all of us that are in the majority, can’t sit idle any longer while the minority are suffering.”

He continued, “It’s time for ALL humans to demand change. This needs to be EVERYONES fight. We need to start to really listen to & help amplify black voices. To make their struggles known and to reject racism. It’s time to take action on that feeling in your heart that knows how wrong it is. This can NOT be the world our children of the future live in. The time for change is long overdue & we can’t rest until change is what we get. Please follow some of these resources to get more info on how you can take action: @colorofchange @thedreamdefenders @blklivesmatter @aclumn @mnfreedomfund.”