Tessa Thompson, Beyonce, Obama and More Demand Justice for George Floyd

Tessa Thompson

The Creed actress took part in the “Pass the Mic” initiative and handed over her Instagram account to Dr. Helene Gayle, the CEO of the Chicago Community Trust, on July 1, to remind her followers that the fight for equality isn’t over, nor is the coronavirus pandemic. “At @thechicagocommunitytrust, the issue of closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap is our highest priority,” Gayle explained via Instagram. “The events of the last few months, with the disproportionate impact of #COVID19 on Black and Latinx communities, the murder of George Floyd and so many others, and the racial reckoning that this country is coming to, highlight this issue more than ever.”

She continued: “If we have the will as a nation, we must think about what we need to change for a more equitable society. We also need to recognize that when populations at large are so disproportionately impacted, there’s something wrong with how we’ve structured our society.” Gayle called for a “coordinated global response” to COVID-19 after noting that she’s “encouraged by the fact that people are no longer thinking about racism as just individual behaviors, but as a systemic, societal issue. We’re starting to talk about the fact that a lot of the economic inequity was created by intentional policies. I think this moment gives us a lot of opportunity to actually make long-lasting, full-scale change.”