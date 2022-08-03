Performing ‘Formation’ at the Super Bowl

In 2016, Coldpay invited Beyoncé to perform her single “Formation” at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The performance earned the singer backlash from conservative political commentators and police unions, who felt that her Black Panther-inspired number promoted anti-police sentiment. “Anyone who perceives my message as anti-police is completely mistaken,” she told Elle in April 2016. “[But] let’s be clear: I am against police brutality and injustice. Those are two separate things. If celebrating my roots and culture during Black History Month made anyone uncomfortable, those feelings were there long before a video and long before me. I’m proud of what we created and I’m proud to be part of a conversation that is pushing things forward in a positive way.”