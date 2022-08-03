Sampling the Challenger explosion In ‘XO’

The song “XO” from Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album begins with audio of NASA’s former public affairs officer Steve Nesbitt referring to “a major malfunction” involving the Challenger space shuttle, which exploded just over a minute after its launch. Seven astronauts were killed in the tragic incident. “The Challenger accident is an important part of our history, a tragic reminder that space exploration is risky and should never be trivialized,” NASA said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “NASA works every day to honor the legacy of our fallen astronauts as we carry out our mission to reach for new heights and explore the universe.”

In a statement to ABC News in December 2013, Beyoncé explained that she intended for the audio to be a “tribute” to those who died aboard the Challenger. “My heart goes out to the families of those lost in the Challenger disaster,” she said at the time. “The song ‘XO’ was recorded with the sincerest intention to help heal those who have lost loved ones and to remind us that unexpected things happen, so love and appreciate every minute that you have with those who mean the most to you. The songwriters included the audio in tribute to the unselfish work of the Challenger crew with hope that they will never be forgotten.”