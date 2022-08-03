The Elevator Fight

During the 2014 Met Gala, Beyoncé made headlines when footage leaked of her sister, Solange Knowles, fighting Jay-Z in an an elevator at the Standard Hotel in New York City. In the surveillance video, the “Hold Up” singer appeared to stand silently while Solange hit and kicked the rapper. At the time, the trio released a joint statement that they had “worked through” their issues as a family.

“Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred,” the May 2014 statement read. “They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other, and we have moved forward as a united family. At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.”

Beyoncé has seemingly referenced the fight multiple times in her songs — first on the August 2014 remix of her track “Flawless” and again on the Renaissance track “Cozy.”