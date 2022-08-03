The ‘Heated’ Lyrics

In August 2022, Beyoncé announced that she would change the lyrics to her song “Heated” following backlash from disability rights activists. The track includes the line, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass,” which features a slang term derived from the word “spastic.” Activists argued that the word is considered a slur among people with cerebral palsy. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” her team said in a statement at the time.