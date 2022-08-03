The Search for ‘Becky With the Good Hair’

Beyoncé’s 2016 album, Lemonade, chronicles the emotional journey of a woman who has been cheated on, inspired by husband Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity during their marriage. After listening to the song, “Sorry” — which concludes with the line, “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair” — fans began searching for the woman with whom the rapper may have had an affair. Their prime suspect was fashion designer Rachel Roy, who was married to Jay-Z’s former friend and business partner, Damon Dash, from 2005 to 2009.

“Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths always,” Roy wrote via Instagram the day the album was released, uploading a photo of herself and a friend, which many saw as a confirmation that she was the “Becky” they had been searching for. The California native’s social media accounts were flooded with abusive comments, resulting in her decision to her Instagram private until the situation blew over.