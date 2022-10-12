Big Brother 24’s Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin’s Relationship Timeline

September 2022

During a joint interview, the pair gave Us an update on their relationship status.

“We are truly just taking everything day by day,” Joseph said. “We do just naturally love and enjoy each other’s company. So, we won’t allow any pressure or anything to force something. But at the same time, you know, this is just like how it naturally occurs and we’re just going day by day and enjoying things, and getting a full picture, decompressing the whole situation.”

Taylor added: “We’re having fun. We’re making sure we’re taking care of ourselves, but yeah, I’m not gonna let go of Joseph anytime soon.”