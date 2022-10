September 2022

After Joseph left the Big Brother house, several other houseguests told Taylor that Joseph had leaked damaging information about her game before his exit. During the finale, Taylor told the Florida State University alum that he owed her some explanations over “a stiff cocktail.”

She later told Us, “I am just very, very happy that Joseph did not actually turn on me. I’m really happy that I can just explore what’s going on there now without any fear.”