Love Lives Big Brother’s Christie Murphy Is Engaged to Girlfriend Jamie After Paris Proposal: ‘Speechless’ By Meredith Nardino August 23, 2021 Courtesy of Christie Murphy/Instagram 9 3 / 9 Mind Blown Murphy was “speechless” after she said yes, she wrote in an Instagram Story. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News