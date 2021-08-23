Love Lives Big Brother’s Christie Murphy Is Engaged to Girlfriend Jamie After Paris Proposal: ‘Speechless’ By Meredith Nardino August 23, 2021 Courtesy of Christie Murphy/Instagram 9 1 / 9 New Bling Murphy flashed her diamond engagement ring to the camera in front of the Eiffel Tower. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News