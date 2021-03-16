Exclusive

‘Big Brother’ Wedding! Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Marry in Florida: Photos

By
Venue C34A4963 Big Brother Wedding Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo
 Paige Michelle
22
17 / 22
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Castle Vibes

The fairytale day took place at the majestic Casa Feliz Historic Home & Venue in Winter Park, Florida.

Back to top