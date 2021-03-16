Exclusive ‘Big Brother’ Wedding! Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Marry in Florida: Photos By Sharon Tharp March 16, 2021 Paige Michelle 22 17 / 22 Castle Vibes The fairytale day took place at the majestic Casa Feliz Historic Home & Venue in Winter Park, Florida. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News