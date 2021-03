It’s Official

Victor plants the first kiss on his new wife. “We didn’t necessarily write ‘vows’ but more like the reasons why and how we fell in love with each other,” the pair tell Us. “It not only feels great to let each other know how we’re feeling, but it’s also a great reminder of why we want to spend our life together. We want to keep doing the right things as partners and soulmates to continue having a loving and healthy relationship.”