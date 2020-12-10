He Hopes to Be a Role Model to Others Who Are Struggling

“There are so many reality stars that go on TV and think that they’re now famous, and they’re, like, really crashing hard. Reality went to my head … I was that guy,” the “Life Coach Zach” podcast host told Us. “I learned from it though. Now I’m super humble and mindful and spiritual and healthy and helping other people through mental health and coaching. It was a lot going on that year.”

He noted that he came out to “help people be open-minded [and] be more receptive to other people that might be dealing with gender identity issues.”

