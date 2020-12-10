Exclusive

Big Brother’s Zach Rance Details Frankie Grande Hookup, Gets Real About the Dark Side of Reality TV After Coming Out as Bi

By
Zach Rance He Struggled With Adjusting to Life After Reality TV
 CBS
6
3 / 6
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

He Struggled With Adjusting to Life After Reality TV

Rance admitted that he “became a narcissistic, pretentious douchebag” after getting hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers after Big Brother. “Everything came crashing down, especially because of my addiction to coke and drugs. I was just going to LIV in Miami every single night, getting tables and just drinking and doing blow until 5 a.m.,” he told Us. “And I did that for, like, six months. And this was right after the Frankie thing.”

Back to top