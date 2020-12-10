Exclusive

Big Brother’s Zach Rance Details Frankie Grande Hookup, Gets Real About the Dark Side of Reality TV After Coming Out as Bi

Zach Rance He Was Confused After His Hookup With Frankie
The Palm Beach, Florida, native told Us that he “went through a lot of mental health struggles and challenges” in the wake of his rendezvous with the actor-singer. “I woke up the next day with, like, a heavy heart. I was like, ‘What the f–k did I just do?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait a second, no, like, maybe I’m gay,’” he remembered. “[Now] I’m out and super open-minded. I’ve explored new crevices of the Earth — no pun intended — and I’m comfortable with it. And it is what it is.”

