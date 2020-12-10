He Was Confused After His Hookup With Frankie

The Palm Beach, Florida, native told Us that he “went through a lot of mental health struggles and challenges” in the wake of his rendezvous with the actor-singer. “I woke up the next day with, like, a heavy heart. I was like, ‘What the f–k did I just do?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait a second, no, like, maybe I’m gay,’” he remembered. “[Now] I’m out and super open-minded. I’ve explored new crevices of the Earth — no pun intended — and I’m comfortable with it. And it is what it is.”