Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Ever: From Bill Clinton to Adam Levine

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Just days after the Maroon 5 singer’s wife confirmed she was expecting their third child in September 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video claiming she’d had an affair with Levine that lasted “for about a year.”

The “Payphone” signer addressed the allegations via his Instagram Story the following day.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he wrote.

Two additional women — Alyson Rosef and Maryka — later came forward with screenshots of alleged flirty messages the Grammy Award winner had sent them.

Although Prinsloo did not publicly comment on the infidelity allegations, she was seen smiling as she and Levine picked their daughters up from school later that week in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.