Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
The Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just days before she gave birth to their first child, True, in April 2018. While the reality star decided to give the professional athlete a second chance for the sake of their daughter, they ultimately split in February 2019 after he was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF, Jordyn Woods, at a party in Los Angeles.
The pair’s relationship was further tested in December 2021 when fitness model Maralee Nichols welcomed son Theo and sued Thompson for child support. A paternity test later revealed that the basketball star was the child’s father.
In July 2022, Us confirmed that a surrogate was already carrying Kardashian and Thompson’s second child when news of the paternity scandal broke. Another insider told Us at the time that the twosome had “not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”
The estranged exes welcomed their second child via surrogate one month later.Back to top