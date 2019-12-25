Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

The rappers appeared to be taking subtle shots at each other ever since Cardi skyrocketed to fame with her single “Bodak Yellow” in 2017. However, Cardi insisted the feud was fabricated by fans in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 in April 2018. “I just feel like it’s really internet made-up,” the “Money” artist said at the time. “I really feel like fans and people really want to see that happen because it’s really entertaining. To see people beef is entertaining.”

In August 2018, Minaj told Beats 1 that she didn’t think Cardi was receptive to criticism.“To me, she may have taken an issue with things that I’ve said, but I’m not going to bite my tongue,” Minaj explained. “You gotta have thick skin. People talk sh–t about me all the time. You can’t be expect to be liked and loved and praised all the f–ckin’ time. Give me a break.”

The feud escalated when Cardi B and Minaj got into a physical altercation at Harper’s Bazaar party at New York Fashion Week in September 2018. According to attendees, Cardi threw her shoe at Minaj and was restrained as she tried to charge at Minaj. In October 2018, Cardi revealed to W magazine that the fight was sparked by Minaj liking a tweet which criticized Cardi’s parenting skills. “So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment,” she said at the time. “So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”