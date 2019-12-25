Jimmy Kimmel vs. Kanye West

West gave an interview on Zane Lowe‘s now-defunct show on BBC Radio 1 in September 2013 in which he referenced himself as the “biggest” rockstar in the world. Kimmel spoofed the interview with two kids sipping milkshakes portraying West and Lowe on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Does Kanye West know he’s not supposed to be his own hype man?” Kimmel introduced the clip.

West responded on Twitter, “JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS.” Kimmel replied, “Apparently @KanyeWest is VERY VERY ANGRY with me…

The pair mended their relationship when West appeared as guest on the late night talk show in October 2017.