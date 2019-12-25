Kanye West and Kim Kardashian vs. Taylor Swift

Swift and West’s ongoing feud continued in 2016 over a dispute whether Swift gave the “I Love It” rapper permission to use the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous” on his song “Famous.” West tweeted after the track’s release, “I called Taylor and had a hour long convo with her about the line, and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings. Swift’s representatives replied that the singer wasn’t aware the word “bitch” was in the lyric and said she had “cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”

In July 2016, the KKW Beauty founder trolled Swift by posting snake emojis and released a series of videos via Instagram of a phone conversation between Swift and West. “I’m really glad that you had the respect to call me and tell me about your concerns about the song,” Swift can be heard saying in one clip. The singer replied to the videos in a statement that claimed West never played the song for her. “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009,” she concluded the post.

The snake emojis later inspired the imagery in Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, which was released in August 2017.