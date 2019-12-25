Kanye West vs. Jay-Z

West revealed at his Seattle concert in October 2016 that he was unhappy with Jay-Z’s reaction to Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris. “Don’t call me after the robbery and say, ‘How you feelin’?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house … Bring the kids by the house, like we’re brothers,” he told the audience at the time. He added that Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy had never played with his and Kim’s daughter North.

In 2017, West parted ways with Jay-Z’s Tidal over a money dispute after he claimed he was owed more money for bringing new subscribers to the streaming platform from his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo. Jay-Z shot back with lyrics on his song “Kill Jay Z” from his 2017 album, 4:44.

“You dropped outta school, you lost your principles / You gave him 20 million without thinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f–k was he thinkin’?” he rapped on the track.

In 2018, Jay-Z explained that he and West may have their ups and downs but they’re as close as family.

“That’s my brother,” he said on David Letterman‘s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “We’re beyond friends. Like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”