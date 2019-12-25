Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift

The pop stars were friends during the first few years of their careers but their relationship went sour in 2013 after a group of dancers from Swift’s Red World Tour left to perform for Perry’s Prismatic tour.

Dancer Lockhart Brownlie told OK! magazine in 2014, “We weren’t really dancing on Taylor’s tour anyway, so I got a little bored. The experiences were totally different.”

Swift revealed in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone that her song “Bad Blood” was about an unnamed singer. “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” she said at the time. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’” Swift added, “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

One day after the interview was published Perry appeared to address Swift’s comments. “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…” the “Never Really Over” singer tweeted in reference to Mean Girls.

Perry later explained the backup dancer situation on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke in May 2017. “‘Look, just FYI, I’m about to start. I want to put the word out there,’” Perry recalled texting Swift’s dancers. “And they said, ‘OK, we’re going to go talk to management about it.’ And they did, and they got fired. And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

Swift and Perry finally made up when Perry appeared in Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down” in June 2019. Perry, who was dressed in a hamburger costume, hugged Swift, who appeared as a box of french fries, in the music video.