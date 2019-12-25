Kim Kardashian vs. Bette Midler

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a nude selfie on social media in March 2016, which caused Midler to respond with a joke. “Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera,” the actress quipped. Kardashian replied, “I know it’s past your bedtime but if you’re still up and reading this send nudes.”

She added, “I really didn’t want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me.” Midler took the shade in stride writing back, “@KimKardashian wants me to send her my nudes! I’ll send them right over but the lighting’s bad right now since she threw all that shade!”