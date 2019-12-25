Lady Gaga vs. Kelly Osbourne

Osbourne wasn’t happy when Lady Gaga presented her mother, Sharon Osbourne, with a birthday cake on The X Factor U.K. in October 2013. “Not to be ungrateful but why would you send me a birthday cake via my MOTHER in a country half the [world] away? #JustSendItToME #LoveNotWar,” Kelly tweeted at the time. She added more fuel to the fire by posting a picture of the cake with the hashtags “#EatMySh-t #Hypocrisy.”

The “Just Dance” hitmaker tried to tone down the fight tweeting, “I didn’t know it was your B-day until this afternoon. Meant as a peace offering. Happy Birthday.”