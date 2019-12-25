Mariah Carey vs. Nicki Minaj

These musical divas were in a war of shady words while judges on season 12 of American Idol from 2012 to 2013. The jabs started off lighthearted with Carey questioning Minaj’s knowledge of Mean Girls quotes. Later, the rapper took a dig at Carey’s classic tune “All I Want For Christmas Is You” saying that it “was” the best modern-day Christmas song to which Carey replied, “Still is, dahling! No. 1 last year. Seventeen years later, it’s still No. 1.” However, the feud escalated in video obtained by TMZ in 2012 which featured Minaj and Carey yelling at each other at the judges’ table. “I told them I’m not f–kin’ putting up with her f–kin’ highness over there,” Minaj said in reference to Carey. The Grammy winner clapped back saying, “Oh why, do I have a 3 year old sitting around me?”

Minaj called Carey “insecure and bitter” for her behavior via Twitter in 2013. She also addressed rumors that American Idol producers considered replacing Carey with Jennifer Lopez. “All dem #1s but Jlo phone ringin?” she tweeted at the time. “I guess having a personality, being a secure woman, and giving genuine critique still trumps that.”