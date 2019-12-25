Martha Stewart vs. Gwyneth Paltrow

Stewart has taken shots at Paltrow and her lifestyle brand, Goop, since 2013, when she was asked by Bloomberg TV how she felt about Paltrow’s foray into the lifestyle scene.

“I haven’t eaten at Gwyneth’s house, and I’ve never seen how she lives,” Stewart told the publication. “She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle.”

Stewart threw more shade at Paltrow while appearing on Alex Rodriguez’s podcast, “The Corp,” in August 2019. “How would you describe what Gwyneth Paltrow is doing today versus what Martha Stewart created years ago?” Rodriguez asked Stewart. “I don’t follow Goop,” she replied. “Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling … I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs … if they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars. If they have a good idea, I want them to be able to succeed. So, good luck, Gwyneth.”