Miley Cyrus vs. Nicki Minaj

Their beef began when Minaj’s “Anaconda” music video wasn’t nominated at the 2015 VMAs. The “Starships” rapper called out MTV for the snub on Twitter in July 2015. “When the ‘other’ girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture they get that nomination,” Minaj tweeted alluding to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, which was nominated for video of the year. “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.”

Cyrus, who was hosting the 2015 VMAs, spoke out about the controversy in an interview with the New York Times ahead of the awards show. The “Wrecking Ball” singer called Minaj’s comments “not polite” and “just about [her]self.” When Minaj accepted her award for best hip hop video at the VMAs, she gave the clawback heard around the world. “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press; Miley, what’s good?” she fired at Cyrus on stage. Cyrus promptly replied, “Nicki, congratu-fu–ing-lations.”