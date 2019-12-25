Nick Cannon vs. Eminem

The pair’s feud began in 2009 over songstress Mariah Carey. Cannon was married to the “Fantasy” singer from 2008 to 2016 and the former couple are the parents of twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Eminem, for his part, has claimed he briefly dated Carey, which she has denied. He called out Carey and Cannon on the track “Bagpipes From Baghdad” in May 2009 rapping, “Mariah, what ever happened to us? / Why did we have to break up? Nick, you had your fun, I’ve come to kick you in your sack of junk.” Later that month, Cannon responded in a since-deleted Tumblr post. “I don’t know why no one has stood up to your b—- a– yet,” the Masked Singer host wrote at the time. “But I guess it’s going to take a corny, wack rapping, boy toy from Nickelodeon to set you straight.”

The feud was reignited in September 2019 when Eminem referenced the Grammy winner and Cannon on Fat Joe’s song “Lord Above.” “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped-that p—y got him neutered,” he rapped. “I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

Cannon responded with multiple diss tracks and an invitation for Eminem to battle him on his MTV series Wild ‘N Out.