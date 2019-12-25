Orlando Bloom vs. Justin Bieber

Bieber was spotted getting flirty with Bloom’s then-wife Miranda Kerr at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2012. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and Kerr went on to separate in 2013. Bloom was later seen with Bieber’s on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez in April 2014.

Bloom and Bieber’s tension turned into a physical altercation in Ibiza in July 2014. An eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time that Bloom became upset after Bieber mentioned Kerr. A few hours later, Bieber posted a photo of Kerr on his Instagram account along with a crown emoji but the post was deleted soon after.