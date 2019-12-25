Rihanna vs. Ciara

Ciara claimed on an episode of Fashion Police in 2011 that the “Needed Me” singer was rude to her at a party. Rihanna replied on Twitter, “My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme.”

Ciara tweeted back, “Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage.” The “Work” vocalist delivered one of the most iconic clapbacks of the 2010s writing, “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.” The feud didn’t last long and Rihanna offered an apology. “Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y I retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup,” she tweeted at Ciara who agreed to move on.