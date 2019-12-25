Solange Knowles vs. Jay Z

Knowles and Jay-Z made headlines when the “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer hit and kicked Jay-Z while Beyoncé silently watched on in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala in New York City. The fight was captured by the elevator’s surveillance camera and became a viral sensation. Jay-Z explained in August 2017 that he and Solange’s relationship is in a good place.

“We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” the “Family Feud” rapper said in an interview with the podcast “Rap Radar.” “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.”