Taylor Swift vs. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

The two comediennes made Swift the punchline of a joke at the Golden Globe Awards in March 2013. “You stay away from Michael J. Fox’s son,” Fey said in reference to Swift’s extensive dating history. “Or go for it,” Poehler quipped. “No, you need some ‘me’ time,” Fey jabbed.

Swift responded to the jokes in an interview with Vanity Fair in April of that year. “You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,'” the “Love Story” singer said.