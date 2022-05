Billie Eilish

The “Bad Guy” songstress fell down in the middle of her performance during the second weekend of Coachella in April 2022. The mishap occurred during a transition when the stage was completely dark. “I just ate s–t Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here,” the Grammy winner joked before moving on to her next song. “I’m good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f–king fire thing!”