Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin

After Weiner was caught sexting in 2016, his then-wife, Abedin, filed for divorce. At the time, The New York Post released a story that detailed Weiner’s alleged infidelity, which included sending photos of himself half-dressed, flaunting his crotch. In 2011, the politician also sent sexually driven message to various women, but his wife stuck it out. In January 2018, TMZ reported that the couple called off their divorce.