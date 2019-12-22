Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Shriver filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in 2011 after news broke that the former governor had an affair in 1997 with Mildred Baena and fathered a child. The pair’s love child, Joseph Baena, was born just days after Shriver gave birth to her and Schwarzenegger’s youngest son, Christopher. In 2003, the Terminator actor made headlines when his alleged womanizing resurfaced during his run for California governor, but it wasn’t until 2011 that the couple split.