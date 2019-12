Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

In 2011, after six years of marriage, the That ‘70s Show alum and the Ghost actress separated after Kutcher was accused of cheating on Moore with local Sara Leal during a trip to San Diego. It wasn’t until 2013 that their divorce was finalized. In her 2019 memoir, Moore claimed that Kutcher brought multiple sexual partners into their marriage, which was one reason their romance didn’t last.