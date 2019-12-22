Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum married McDermott in 2006 after the two began their relationship by cheating on their spouses while filming a movie in 2005. In 2013, the Canadian actor was caught cheating when a woman came forward and said she’d had a sexual encounter with him. McDermott came clean and admitted to the allegations before checking himself into rehab for his sex addiction. Spelling and her husband put the discretion behind them and are still married with five kids.