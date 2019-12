Jason Aldean and Jessica Ussery

The country singer made headlines when he was photographed kissing Brittany Kerr. The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer and wife Ussery tried to make their marriage work, but seven months after he was first caught cheating with the American Idol alum, Aldean filed for divorce. In March 2015, the “Burnin’ It Down” singer married Kerr and the pair now have two children together.