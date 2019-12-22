Jay-Z and Beyoncé

In 2014, the couple nearly split after Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, was captured on security footage freaking out on her brother-in-law in an NYC elevator. At the time, sources told Us that Solange flipped because Jay-Z was flirting with one of his alleged conquests. In April 2016, the “Single Ladies” singer released her Lemonade album, which shocked fans by addressing rumors about her husband’s fidelity through lyrics and her music videos. On his album 4:44, the rapper seemingly addressed the rumors about him cheating on the “Sorry” singer. On the title track, which was released on June 29, 2017, Jay-Z raps, “You did what with who? / What good is a ménage a trois when you have a soulmate?”