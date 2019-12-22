Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

The Batman star and Alias alum announced their divorce one day after their 10-year wedding anniversary in June 2015. Almost a month later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Argo star had been cheating on his wife with their former nanny, Christine Ouzounian. At the time, a rep for Affleck told Us that “all allegations of a romantic relationship are baseless and untrue.” In 2017, Us confirmed that Affleck had been seeing another woman, Lindsay Shookus (whom he dated until April 2019), for three years while legally married to Garner. A source at the time told Us that both Garner and Shookus’ ex-husband, Kevin Miller, learned about the relationship in 2015, and another source said it was the “real catalyst” to Affleck and Garner’s divorce.