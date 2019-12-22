Jesse James and Sandra Bullock

In March 2010, James’ marriage to the Oscar-winning actress blew up. Once it was revealed that James had cheated on Bullock with stripper Michelle McGee and several other women, the actress filed for divorce in April 2010. “I never shied away from anything I did. I took full responsibility. I cheated on my wife. Guess what, so do millions of other men,” the motorcycle mogul told Men’s Journal in May 2011. “To be honest, it was unfair for me to even be in a relationship.”