Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In March 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he claimed that in 2015 she cheated with him on Elon Musk. The two wed in February 2015 and, according to Depp, the alleged affair happened about a month after that. “Unbeknownst to Mr. Depp, no later than one month after his marriage to Ms. Heard, she was spending time in a new relationship with Tesla and Space X founder, Elon Musk,” the lawsuit said. A rep for Musk told E! News that “Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016. Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.” The twosome split in May 2016.