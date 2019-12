Katharine McPhee and Nick Cokas

The Broadway star turned heads when she was seen making out with her married Smash director, Michael Morris, while she too was married in 2013. McPhee and her then-husband, Cokas, split in 2014, but the actress doesn’t regret her decisions. “I don’t have any regrets,” the actress told Ocean Drive in 2016. “All of the choices I made I learned from in a really deep way.” The Scorpion star is now married to David Foster. The two wed in June 2019.