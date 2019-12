Kelsey and Camille Grammar

The Frasier alum allegedly cheated on his former wife Camille Grammer while starring in a play in New York City in 2010. The couple announced their split that same year and their divorce was finalized in 2011 after being married for 14 years. They share two children, daughter Mason and son Jude. The Partners actor married Kayte Walsh two weeks after the divorce was finalized, and in 2018, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum married David C. Meyer.