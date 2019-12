Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett

In June 2014, the former Playboy bunny’s husband, Baskett, had an affair with a transgender model. Wilkinson was pregnant at the time with their daughter Alijah. The couple appeared on Marriage Boot Camp in 2015 after they revealed their rocky relationship post-scandal on Kendra on Top. The happiness didn’t last; Wilkinson filed for divorce in April 2018, and their divorce was finalized in 2019.