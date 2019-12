Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught cheating on the reality star more than once. He was first exposed while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant with their daughter, True, in 2018. The Good American cofounder gave Thompson a second chance, but the two split for good in February 2019 after he was caught making out with her sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, at a party.