Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

While dating her Twilight costar, Stewart was spotted making out with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders in 2012. The Charlie’s Angels star publicly apologized for her misstep saying, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.” She and Pattinson continued to date a little while longer, but called it quits for good in 2013.