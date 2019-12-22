Tiger Woods and Ellen Nordegren

Ten years ago, Woods sparked one of the biggest scandals of all time when he cheated on his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, with numerous women. In December 2009, a story broke that he allegedly had an affair with Rachel Uchitel, followed by more stories from several women about their alleged affairs with Woods. The former model divorced the golfer in 2010, and a source told Us in 2013 that “[Nordegren] still despises Tiger — she definitely doesn’t like having [his then-girlfriend] Lindsey [Vonn] around her kids.”