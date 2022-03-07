Jason Aldean Cheats

In September 2012, the country megastar was caught kissing American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr. At the time, Aldean was still married to Jessica Ussery, with whom he shares daughters Keeley and Kendyl. The former couple called it quits in 2013 after the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer issued a public mea culpa. Aldean went on to marry the North Carolina native in March 2015, later welcoming son Memphis and daughter Navy.

As his love life continued to raise eyebrows, Aldean told Billboard in 2014, “Get over it, already! And then when I finally do get enough of it and say something, every newspaper grabs it. And I’m not trying to get in the headlines — I’m just trying to get people to stop running their mouths. … You know, my kids get on there and read all that.”